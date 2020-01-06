Welcome to Africanews

Review: African culture in 2019 [Culture]

2019 was a remarkable year for culture in Africa. From archaeology to music and literature to cinema, we unveil the the most important cultural news and events of the past year

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

