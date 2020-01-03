CAF awards 2019, Sadio Mane wins poll

Next Tuesday January 7, Cairo, will constitute another football oasis as the entire African continent will be fixed on set to know who the 2019 best African footballer is.

The confederation of African football CAF Awards will decorate footballers both male and female who were outstanding both with their National teams and clubs in the course of 2019.

A year that was very unique, hosting three different Africa cup of nations that is the U17, U23 and the Senior competitions. Only those who talked the talk and then walked the walk have been nominated for Tuesday’s continental showpiece.

The biggest winner will be the one who will be crowned Best male footballer of the year, a race between three of Africa’s finest. Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool who could see his crown taken this year, and Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Manchester City.

To that effect we have a cream of sports journalist and analysts on phone who will be sharing their thoughts as to who will be Africa’s best footballer of 2019.

Nuhu Adams from Ghana, Samuel Ahmadu from Nigeria and Evance Mlando from Tanzania .

Now late on Thursday afternoon Africanews team put up a poll on our twitter page, it lasted just for 14 hours and we now have the results of the polls let’s take a look.

A landslide victory for Senegal’s Sadio Mane with 79.5 per cent of the votes, followed by Mohamed Salah with 10.5 per cent and Riyad Mahrez in third with 9.9 per cent of the votes. Could this be a reflection of the CAF results come Tuesday?.