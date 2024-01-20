Afcon 2023; Senegal vs Cameroon final score, highlights

AFCON 2023
It was a much-anticipated contest, and it lived up to all its promises. But in the end, it was Senegal who won the Lions' clash against Cameroon.
A 3-1 victory at the end of a perfectly controlled match, even if Aliou Cissé's players had a few scares after Cameroon reduced the score to 2 goals to 1.
However, the man everyone is waiting for in this 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the star of the Senegalese team, Sadio Mané, freed the whole nation by scoring the 3rd goal. The 3rd goal validated Senegal's 2nd win in as many games, and their qualification for the last 8 of the AFCON.
Senegal will still have to consolidate the 1st place they currently occupy, especially as Guinea beat Gambia on the night by the slimmest of margins to book their place in the group final.
Even if they haven't yet qualified mathematically, the Guineans could go top of the group if they beat Senegal. Guinea, will only need a point or a draw to confirm their qualification. The promising West African derby is scheduled for next Tuesday.
