sport

Pogba joins fundraiser to provide drinking water in native Guinea

Guinea

Manchester United’s midfielder Paul Pogba attended a charity football match aimed at raising funds to provide clean drinking water in Guinea.

While Paul Pogba did not take part in the game held over the weekend in France, his brothers Florentin Pogba and Mathias Pogba played.

Paul Pogba said at the event: “Before being footballers, we are men, we are humans, we are children. My mother who is here, who is Guinean and my father who was Guinean, we want to help our country, it’s the country of our ancestors, of our parents, we want to do something good.”

The match also attracted France internationals Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann. Pogba made a speech, posed for photos and mingled with children in the event dubbed “48h for Guinea.”

After having missed Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday Pogba is expected to feature in the Red Devil’s new year’s day clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

