In Goma, a drinking water shortage is exacerbating tensions

In Goma, drinking water is currently a rare good.

The taps are empty and the queues at waterholes are getting longer and longer.

The situation, which has been going on for several days already, is making things difficult for the population of Goma, which numbers around 2 million people.

"We're really in difficulty because of the water, we have to get up at 4 or 5 am to get water from the lake. Some drown and others get raped for water. We're asking the governor to help us and to send sufficient water so it doesn't trouble us anymore," said Irène Safari, an inhabitant of Goma.

In the face of this critical situation, the population has to walk for kilometres in the quest for water. Some even go as far as lake Kivu, risking being exposed to contaminated water there.

REGIDESO, the public drinking water provider in the DRC, justified the shortage with a lack of investment.

"There is a problematic lack of investments, which are rare in the water sector," said David Angoyo, regional director of REGIDESO.

"REGIDESO is currently developing local engineering to close the gap between demand and production," he added.

The authorities have promised to do everything they can to resolve the problem, but the water crisis in Goma has exacerbated tensions in the overcrowded and fragile city.

The crisis coincides with a city under pressure from displaced persons fleeing the intensifying combat between the Congolose army and the M23 rebel groups in the Rutshuru, Masisi and Lubero regions.

The refugee camps are also concerned by the water shortage, which has increased the risk of water-borne diseases.

This story was produced by Malaika Élysée, DRC correspondent for Africanews.