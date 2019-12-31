Cyclone Calvinia hits Mauritius [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Mauritius closed its only airport at midday on Monday and the Indian Ocean island nation’s stock exchange was shut for the day after the meteorological service warned that tropical storm Calvinia could intensify into a cyclone.
The meteorological service declared a class III alert.
Africanews correspondent Mohammed Yasine Mohabuth tells us what is happening on the ground.
