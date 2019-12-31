Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cyclone Calvinia hits Mauritius [Morning Call]

Cyclone Calvinia hits Mauritius [Morning Call]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Mauritius closed its only airport at midday on Monday and the Indian Ocean island nation’s stock exchange was shut for the day after the meteorological service warned that tropical storm Calvinia could intensify into a cyclone.

The meteorological service declared a class III alert.

Africanews correspondent Mohammed Yasine Mohabuth tells us what is happening on the ground.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..