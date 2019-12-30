Welcome to Africanews

Liberians plan protest against mismanagement under President Weah [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

Liberians are planning to take to the streets of the capital Monrovia on Monday.

They plan to protest against failures to tackle corruption, economic mismanagement and injustice under the former footballer turned president George Weah.

Activist and one of the organisers of this demonstrations, Mo Ali, explains the opposition’s exact grievances ahead of the protest.

