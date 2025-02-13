Asset declaration failures lead to suspension of 450 Liberian officials

Liberian President Joseph Boakai has suspended over 450 senior government officials, including ministers, due to their failure to declare assets to the anti-corruption agency.

These officials will be placed on unpaid leave for a month or until they fulfill the asset declaration requirement, as stated by the presidency.

Boakai emphasized that their actions violated the code of conduct for public officials by lacking transparency regarding their assets.

He reiterated his commitment to combating corruption, highlighting that non-compliance hinders efforts to promote accountability.

Among those suspended are the ministers of education and health, as well as special envoys for tourism and investment.

The list also includes officials from the Executive Mansion and county administrative staff.

According to the law, all public officers must declare their assets before assuming their roles and upon leaving government positions.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) released the names of the 457 officials affected, in accordance with legal requirements.

Boakai reminded public officials that asset declaration is not only a legal duty but also essential for fostering transparency and rebuilding public trust in government institutions.

In July, the president announced a 40% salary reduction for himself, aiming to set an example of "responsible governance" and show solidarity with the citizens.

His predecessor, George Weah, faced allegations of corruption and extravagant spending, which led to widespread protests amid rising living costs.

On Wednesday, several suspended officials went to the offices of the anti-corruption commission to fulfill the requirement.

Reactions to the president's decision have been mixed.

Political analyst Abdullah Kiatamba expressed support for the president's anti-corruption efforts in an interview with Liberian newspaper FrontPage Africa, but he also highlighted the difficulties some officials encountered in submitting their asset declarations.

The civil society group Solidarity and Trust for a New Day criticized Boakai's action as inadequate.

They stated, "Suspending these officials for just one month is a meaningless, symbolic gesture - a slap on the wrist that no serious person should take seriously."