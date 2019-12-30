Central African financial markets: New members sworn in

In a bid to anchor the new mechanisms to the functioning of the Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission by installing its twelve new commissioners, the Commission is updating its internal data to bring it line with the changes that have taken place in various countries and institutions they represent within the organization.

Chadians Abakar Malla Mourcha, Caroline Idrissou Née Belingar, Constant Kebeng Koulieng, Ali Oumar Ziber, Jean-Paul Nendigui; Cameroonians Félix Ndzié, Mohamadou Bachirou, Thierry Vincent Paul Dzou Mbella ; Equato-Guinean Pascual Mvo Mangue and Gabonese Emmanuel Gacyen Mouely Mouanga were sworn in on Monday 16 December 2019 before the Community Court of Justice sitting in ordinary session in Ndjamena, Chad.

Each of the new Commissioners “solemnly swore to do everything in their power to defend and promote, in full independence, the proper functioning and interests of the Regional Financial Market, the Regional Stock Exchange and their bodies, in compliance with the regulatory provisions”, immediately after the presentation of each socio-professional profile.

Appointed for a three-year term, renewable once, these experts are to ensure the protection of savings invested in transferable securities, investor information and the smooth operation of the market, among other things.

The Commission de surveillance du marché financier de l’Afrique centrale is the sole regulator of the sector in the sub-region.

At this stage, it has embarked on the implementation of an associative structuring of market intermediaries at the Central African level, as well as the development of a framework for consultation between the various actors in the economic process.