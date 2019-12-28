Ex-head of Ethiopia electricity firm, 49 others charged with corruption

Former head of Ethiopia’s power company and 49 others have been charged with corruption in matters relating to the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, GERD, project.

Azeb Asnake was forced to resign as head of the company in September 2018, after facing several accusations of corruption and mismanagement regarding various energy projects planned in Ethiopia, according to AFP.

The construction of the renaissance dam on the Blue Nile was launched in 2011 at a cost of $4 billion. The dam is expected to produce more than 6,000 megawatts when complete. It would then be the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa.

But Egypt fears that the mega-dam could reduce its share of water from the Nile if it is filled too quickly.

The river provides 97% of Egypt’s water needs (and its banks are home to 95% of the country’s 100 million or so inhabitants, according to the United Nations).

The renaissance dam is expected to produce electricity by the end of 2020 and to be fully operational by 2022.