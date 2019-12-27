Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria state bans mixed use of commercial tricycles, Twitter reacts

Nigeria state bans mixed use of commercial tricycles, Twitter reacts
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Kano, a Muslim-dominated state in northern Nigeria has announced an impending ban on people of the opposite sex patronizing the same commercial tricycle.

The Kano state government said the ban will take effect from January 2020 stressing that it was in line with upholding Islamic values across the state. People on social media are however not enthused by the move.

A representative of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed the measure midweek during an event at a famed university – the 77th annual Islamic vacation course (IVC) at Bayero University, Kano.

Harun Ibn-Sina, commander-general of Hisbah Board – the religious police, echoed the new directives during an event organised by the zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

The state is going back to a measure that existed years back when the tricycles were introduced. Under then governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, the commercial tricycles were strictly a means of transportation for women even though all operators are men.

In later years, the women only rule was reversed and mixed use kicked in. The cycles painted yellow are a key means of transport across the state and other areas in northern Nigeria.

Officials are on record to have hinted of a ban in a move they said would sanitise the activities of commercial tricycle operators.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..