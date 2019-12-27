At least 30 killed amid clashes in Central African Republic's capital Bangui [Morning Call]

According to local officials, at least 30 people were killed in clashes between militiamen and traders in Bangui on Thursday..

MINUSCA

A rapid response force has reportedly been deployed to the area to reassert control, according to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic ().

Africanews correspondent Crispin Dembassa-Kete gives us a breakdown of the situation in Bangui.