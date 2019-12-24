Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast seeks arrest of presidential candidate Guillaume Soro [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next year’s presidential election.

The arrest warrant threatens to plunge the West African country into uncertainty and violence.

Africanews correspondent Touré Brou Ébrin breaks down the events that resulted in riot police firing tear gas to disperse more than 100 supporters who had gathered outside Soro’s headquarters in the commercial capital, Abidjan.

