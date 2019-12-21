Guinea opposition rejects Conde's 'constitutional coup d'etat' plans

Guinean opposition coalition have denounced what it calls a constitutional coup d’etat, after President Alpha Condé announced plans for a constitutional amendment, on Thursday (December 19).

His opponents insist the move is part of a ploy for Condé to seek a third term in 2020, which the current constitution prohibits.

The proposed draft sets the terms at six years instead of five renewable once, and does not state whether he would be allowed to run.

Thursday’s announcement by 81-year-old Conde has further provoked Guineans who have recently staged weekly protests against a possible third term. The demonstrations have left at least 20 civilians dead and dozens arrested.

Initially hailed for ushering in change when he came to power in 2010, Alpha Conde has cracked down on the opposition in recent years.