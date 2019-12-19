Algeria's new president Tebboune has been sworn in

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The new Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune officially took office on Thursday by taking an oath at an official ceremony in Algiers, AFP journalists said.

Elected in the first round on 12 December, Tebboune succeeds Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whom he served as prime minister. Bouteflika was forced to resign in April by an unprecedented popular movement that has been shaking Algeria for ten months.