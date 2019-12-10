Senegal: Documentary revealing corruption [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
A group of young Senegalese journalists known as ‘La Maison des Reporters’ (house of reporters) have tasked themselves to reveal corruption within the West African nation.
In their first documentary published over the weekend on social media, the group points out the deep acts of corruption that have crept into the Senegalese daily life.
Founder of the group, Moussa Ngom tells us how this group and the documentary came about in a moment.
