Why has no other African won the Ballon d'Or after George Weah? [Football Planet]

On this edition of Football Planet, Why has no other African footballer won the Ballon d’Or after George Weah?

After Lionel Messi was crowned winner of the 2019 Ballon d’Or, there’s debate about why it has taken so long for a black African football to win the prestigious prize again.

Senegalese Sadio Mane and Egyptian Mohamad Salah who have had an impressive run with Liverpool ranked fourth and fifth respectively, causing heartbreak and disappointment to many of their fans. Some have said they deserved it more than the eventual winner.

George Weah remains the only black African Ballon d’Or winner.

Also on the program, we take you to the CAF Champions League where favorites Esperance, Etoile du Sahel and TP Mazembe have collected maximum points as their opponents struggle.

africanews