Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tanzania bans citizens from suing govt in African human rights court

Tanzania bans citizens from suing govt in African human rights court

Tanzania

The United Nations human rights office is urging Tanzania to reconsider its decision barring individuals and non-governmental groups from filing cases against it at the African Court on Human and People’s Rights.

The continental court is based in the East African nation. Critics call this the latest act of repression by Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s administration.

Amnesty International says the decision “will rob people and organizations in Tanzania a vital avenue to justice” in a country with a deeply flawed justice system. The rights group says most cases pending at the court are against Tanzania.

Magufuli’s administration has severely restricted the activities of non-governmental groups and independent media.

Tanzania’s government recently warned local media against quoting foreigners after the United States and Britain expressed concerns about irregularities in local elections.

AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..