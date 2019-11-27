Welcome to Africanews

Gabon's anti-corruption operation underway [Morning Call]

About 20 officials have been held in police custody as part of an anti-corruption investigation, including the spokesman of the Gabonese presidency, Ike Ngouoni. However, some are of the view that this procedure may be more of a witch hunt than an anti graft move.

Activist Marc Ona Essangui gives his views.

