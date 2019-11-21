A day on Abidjan's floating island

The Morning Call
The floating island in the middle of the Abidjan lagoon, the economic centre of Côte d’Ivoire, is a place of relaxation for local and international tourists.
This seaside resort is actually an ideal hiding place for a getaway and a relaxing setting where you can spend some nice time with friends and family.
Moreover, the paradise island offers visitors cold drinks, tasty meals, a dip in the pool, a karaoke session among many other activities.
What makes it special is that it is artificial, ecological and floats above 700,000 recycled bottles and other floating debris, but well packed in boxes.
For its inventor, creating this framework from floating waste is a strategy to raise awareness about recycling and cleaning the environment.
Go to video
Empowering African women: Angelique Kidjo joins AFDB's economic program
Go to video
Africa celebrates Grammys: Burna Boy, Trevor Noah, Nipsey Hussle, Angelique Kidjo
Go to video
AFCON U23: Egypt vs. Ivory Coast final, Ghana vs. SA for last Olympic 2020 slot
00:57
G20 Compact with Africa Summit 2019 kicks off
Go to video
Reform of West Africa CFA: Analysts speak on risks and benefits
02:37
Dubai's non- oil trade with Africa to exceed $272.2 bn