Togo leads in business climate reforms [Business Africa]

Togo, now ranks first in the reform sector in Africa due to its sustained growth and increased involvement in the private sector.

From deficit to surplus with economic growth at 5% this year, Togo is continuing its reform plan initiated just over 5 years ago. A recovery that has earned third place among the most reformed countries in the world.

The country that has scored points, particularly on debt management, is now ranked first in Africa according to the World Bank’s latest Doing Business ranking.

We get more insight from Mazamaesso Assih, the Togolese secretary of state in charge of Financial Inclusion and the Informal Sector.

