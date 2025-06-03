Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

OECD revises forecast, projects slowdown in global economic growth

Shipping containers are seen ready for transport at the Guangzhou Port in the Nansha district in southern China's Guangdong province, April 17, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

France

The latest Economic Outlook from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is projecting a slowdown in global growth.

Forecasts for 2025 and 2026 revise down expected growth by 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points respectively, citing a technical assumption that existing tariff rates as of mid-May will remain in place, despite ongoing legal disputes.

The American economy will be particularly hard hit, the report predicts, with growth of just 1.6 percent in 2025 - 0.6 percentage points lower than the OECD's March projection.

And while inflation is expected to ease across most G20 countries, the overall inflation forecast for the US this year was raised by 0.4 percentage points to 3.2 percent.

But nowhere is safe. The OECD report warns that if current trends including rising trade barriers, tighter financial conditions, weakening business and consumer confidence and increased policy uncertainty persist, they could significantly undermine the global economy.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..