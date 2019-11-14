South African Airways suspends all flights as mass strike looms

South Africa
South Africa’s troubled state-owned airline has begun canceling flights after two unions announced their workers would go on strike to protest nearly 1,000 expected job cuts.
South African Airways has warned that the strike that begins Friday morning “endangers the future of the airline.”
The airline has canceled nearly all international and domestic flights it operates on Friday and Saturday after the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said they would go on strike Friday.
The strike was announced shortly after the airline said it is launching a restructuring process that could affect nearly 950 employees.
The airline says its challenges include insufficient revenue and an aging fleet.
SAA’s international destinations include New York, London, Hong Kong and Frankfurt.
AP
