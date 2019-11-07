Welcome to Africanews

Hotel and Leisure show Dubai 2019 [VIDEO]

Hawa Suleiman Issah

The Morning Call

Africanews journalist, Hawa Suleimana Brimah brings you the special coverage of the Middle East biggest hospitality show held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The 2019 edition of the Hotel and Leisure show, hosted nearly thirty thousand people, across 80 countries.

Over 450 exhibitors and world leading brands showcased a variety of products and cutting edge technology in the hospitality industry.

