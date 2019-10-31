Ivorian govt petition ICC against release of Gbagbo [Morning call]

Ivory Coast has filed an injunction at the ICC, following the January acquittal of former president Laurent Gbagbo over charges of crimes against humanity committed during the 2010 post-election violence.

The move some analysts say underscores Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara’s intent to keep his political rival out of the 2020 elections.

So how true could this be and what threat could a Gbagbo release pose for Ivory Coast?