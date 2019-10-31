Ivorian govt petition ICC against release of Gbagbo [Morning call]

The Morning Call
Ivory Coast has filed an injunction at the ICC, following the January acquittal of former president Laurent Gbagbo over charges of crimes against humanity committed during the 2010 post-election violence.The move some analysts say underscores Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara’s intent to keep his political rival out of the 2020 elections.
So how true could this be and what threat could a Gbagbo release pose for Ivory Coast?
05:23
Senegal: Dakar's ex mayor Khalifa Sall released from jail [Morning Call]
05:13
Cote d'Ivoire: Anger over ICC appeal against Gbagbo [The Morning Call]
01:15
Ivory Coast: opposition rejects EC constitution
04:53
Which is better, using travel agents or online platforms to book your flights?
06:21
Burkina Faso: lawyers call for General Diendéré's acquittal [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Equatorial Guinea's border wall plans angers Cameroon army chief