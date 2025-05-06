Ivory Coast: opposition coalition calls for electoral reform ahead of presidential election

Ivory Coast's "coalition for peaceful change" or CAP Côte d'Ivoire, called for electoral reform ahead of the crucial vote for the next president, set to take place on 25 October 2025.

Among the recently-formed group's demands for change are notably a revision of the electoral lists and the publication of election results by polling station.

The CAP-CI also called for "political dialogue" and criticised the independent electoral commission, which it sees as partial in its decision-making concerning the electoral lists.

On Monday, the coalition also announced that it will hold its first meeting on 31 May.

Formed in March earlier this year, the CAP regroups several parties opposing the presidential movement, with the notable exception of the movement created by former president Laurent Gbagbo.

Several opposition candidates have however been removed from the electoral lists, among them Tidjane Thiam, who coordinates the coalition.

While some were barred due to judicial convictions, such as in the case of Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Blé Goudé, Thiam was removed following a controversial court decision in April that concluded that he had lost his Ivorian citizenship in 2022.

The definitive electoral list with all eligible candidates is set to be released on 20 June.