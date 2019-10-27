S. Africa: Springbok fans hope team wins Rugby WC final

South Africa made their way into their third Rugby World Cup final on Sunday as they beat Wales by 19-16.

Fans of Springboks are confident of winning the Rugby World Cup.

“I don’t know what is going to happen in the final but I just wish South Africa win the title. That’s all I need. I am happy today, tomorrow I hope to be happy again, that’s it. That’s all I need, that’s all I want. Go the Springboks, that’s it”, an enthusiastic South African Rugby supporter, Zak said.

For Allan Crouse “South Africa over England, I think South Africa can win it. They can get up over England. We’ve just got to stop kicking the ball away. If we can retain some ball, the boys can get over the line, we have got fliers on the sides (wings), let them go in and score the tries.”

Despite Wales’ defeat, fans extolled their performance.

“I think Wales played very well. And it was a tense game”, Sharon, a South African Rugby supporter said.

“Yes we are disappointed. We came all this way and we are not in the final. It is a bit of a disappointment. But I think on the day, the best team won”, a Welsh Rubgy supporter, Emyr said.

The South Africans will return to Yokohama next weekend to bid for a third World Cup win against an England side.

South Africa last won the Rugby World Cup in 2007.

Reuters