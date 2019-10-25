Victory for girl-child rights in Tanzania as child marriage ban is upheld [Morning call]

The Morning Call
Tanzanian court of appeal has upheld a ruling that set the minimum marriage age at 18.
The decision women and child rights advocates in the country, note would go a long way in protecting young girls especially in communities where the culture of early marriages persists.
The ruling marks the end of a two-year legal battle.
