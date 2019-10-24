Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa's opposition leader Maimane quits DA party, parliament

South Africa's opposition leader Maimane quits DA party, parliament
Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

South Africa’s opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane on Thursday quit the Democratic Alliance party and resigned his parliamentary seat, one day after he had stepped down as leader of the country’s biggest opposition party.

The announcement posted on his official Twitter account, deepens the party’s leadership vacuum, after its chairman, president and parliamentary chief whip quit in less than a week.

‘‘I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament,’‘ read part of Maimane’s tweet.

In this article, we will explore how the current crisis unfolded following the party’s electoral losses in May.

  • Timeline of DA crisis
  • DA parliament chief whip resigns
  • Maimane quits party, parliament
  • DA chairman quits party
  • Maimane steps down as DA leader
  • Johannesburg mayor resigns, quits party
  • The return of Hellen Zille
  • Maimane’s leadership questioned

Timeline of DA crisis

October 20: Hellen Zille elected chair of party’s Federal Executive Council
October 21: Herman Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg mayor, quits party
October 23: Mmusi Maimane steps down as party leader
October 23: party chair Athol Trollip resigns, quits DA
October 24: Maimane quits party, resigns from parliament
October 24: DA parliament chief whip John Steenhuisen resigns

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..