South Africa's opposition leader Maimane quits DA party, parliament

South Africa’s opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane on Thursday quit the Democratic Alliance party and resigned his parliamentary seat, one day after he had stepped down as leader of the country’s biggest opposition party.

The announcement posted on his official Twitter account, deepens the party’s leadership vacuum, after its chairman, president and parliamentary chief whip quit in less than a week.

‘‘I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament,’‘ read part of Maimane’s tweet.

In this article, we will explore how the current crisis unfolded following the party’s electoral losses in May.

October 20: Hellen Zille elected chair of party’s Federal Executive Council

October 21: Herman Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg mayor, quits party

October 23: Mmusi Maimane steps down as party leader

October 23: party chair Athol Trollip resigns, quits DA

October 24: Maimane quits party, resigns from parliament

October 24: DA parliament chief whip John Steenhuisen resigns