South Africa's opposition leader Maimane quits DA party, parliament

South Africa
South Africa’s opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane on Thursday quit the Democratic Alliance party and resigned his parliamentary seat, one day after he had stepped down as leader of the country’s biggest opposition party.
The announcement posted on his official Twitter account, deepens the party’s leadership vacuum, after its chairman, president and parliamentary chief whip quit in less than a week.
‘‘I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament,’‘ read part of Maimane’s tweet.
In this article, we will explore how the current crisis unfolded following the party’s electoral losses in May.
- Timeline of DA crisis
- DA parliament chief whip resigns
- Maimane quits party, parliament
- DA chairman quits party
- Maimane steps down as DA leader
- Johannesburg mayor resigns, quits party
- The return of Hellen Zille
- Maimane’s leadership questioned
Timeline of DA crisis
October 20: Hellen Zille elected chair of party’s Federal Executive Council
October 21: Herman Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg mayor, quits party
October 23: Mmusi Maimane steps down as party leader
October 23: party chair Athol Trollip resigns, quits DA
October 24: Maimane quits party, resigns from parliament
October 24: DA parliament chief whip John Steenhuisen resigns
Go to video
Mozambique polls: confident of win, Nyusi attends Russia-Africa summit
01:27
Rugby World Cup: South Africa hope to end 4-year losing streak against Wales
01:30
Ex-Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall 'determined' to make political comeback
01:19
Rugby World Cup: South Africa march into Semi final after beating Japan
01:31
Togo's main opposition party chooses leader as 2020 flagbearer
01:13
SA government apologizes for power cuts