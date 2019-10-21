All set for FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil [Football Planet]

African nations championship 2020 will have Morocco defend its title in Cameroon but it will be without the vice-champion, Nigeria. The Togolese Hawks flew higher than the Super Eagles. There were many surprises in the last qualifying round on Sunday, and you will have all the results in this show.

Angola, Cameroon, Nigeria and Senegal are in Brazil to defend the continent’s colours at the world cup. The stage is set as Senegal coach Malick Daf confirms later in the show.

Huge efforts across the world to unearth an unwanted phenomenon, racism in football. Despite the awareness-raising campaigns carried out in recent years, the phenomenon is no longer limited to certain nations.

This is reflected in the countless incidents recorded since the beginning of the season throughout Europe. These excesses are increasingly annoying FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is likely to take more drastic measures, even cradle of football England has become a victim .