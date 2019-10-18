SA government apologizes for power cuts

The government of South Africa has apologized for the power cuts that have affected the country for two days, which is threatening the fragile economy of the continent’s leading industrial power.

For a while now power cuts have been recurrent as many users record damages at homes and in businesses.

“We must, on behalf of the government, apologize to all businesses, to students who cannot take their exams, for the inconvenience this causes. We are studying the problems affecting Eskom and we want to assure South Africans that we will return to a normal situation,” South African Vice President David Mabuza told Parliament .

Public electricity giant Eskom, which supplies 95% of the electricity produced in South Africa, took a nose dive when the company in June 2019 announced a debt of more than 1 billion dollars, hitting record net losses. Eskom cited breakdowns in their plants as the cause of these cuts and promised a return to normalcy soon.

The government of President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in July that it will device a rescue plan to support the power supplier.