Ivory Coast, Senegal et al attend 46th French Contemporary Arts Fair

The 46th edition of the annual French International Contemporary Arts Fair opens from October 17 – 20 at the Grand Palais in Paris.

The fair is a key event for the French and world arts markets. This year, it has welcomed about 200 galleries of modern designs from some 29 countries.

“People, I think, came here and pay attention because it’s not normal to see umbrellas under the water! That is really nice to see this exhibition”, said Brazilian tourist, Marina Yoshie.

Patrons are thrilled to see impressive artworks outside the confines of museums.

“I think it’s good to have art outside museums because there are lots of people, who I think don’t like queues or crowds. It’s surprising to see art just like that. That’s what makes it spectacular. We appreciate it a lot more“m French entrepreneur, Thierry Espinosa said.

Among the highlights of the 46th International Contemporary Arts Fair are 38 solo exhibitions and 16 dialogue. This year, countries such as Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Iran are also taking part.

The event is taking place at a time when there have been global outcry of challenges, ranging from the environment and immigration.

Organizers have testified to the increasing level of diversity at the arts fair.

AFP