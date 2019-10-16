Welcome to Africanews

The worrying commercialization of schools [Business]

Jean David MIHAMLE

The Morning Call

Health and education, once considered sanctuaries in Africa are now becoming commercial activities. Today, the poorest segments of the population are becoming, powerless that schools have become, so to speak, a commercial product, thus generating large profits. But how did we get here?

Our Jean David Mihamle speaks to ‘‘Citizen Dynamics’‘, a Cameroonian organization against the commercialization of schools in Africa. Jean Marc Bikoko tells him,’‘the school is no longer a laboratory where knowledge is dispensed, but it is the demand of companies that prevail.’‘

The unemployment rate for those who are in school is high in addition to that of those who are not in school.

