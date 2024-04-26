British police charge two men after Channel migrant deaths

Two individuals have been charged with immigration offences following an inquiry into the devastating loss of five migrants, including a child, in the English Channel. Among the victims were three men, a woman, and a seven-year-old girl, who tragically perished in a harrowing incident aboard a vessel carrying 112 individuals on Tuesday. Tajdeen Abdulaziz Juma, hailing from Sudan, and Yien Both, originating from South Sudan, have been placed in custody pending further legal proceedings. Both defendants, aged 22, stand accused of endeavouring to reach the UK without proper entry clearance. They are scheduled to make a court appearance at Folkestone Magistrates' Court at a later time. Mr Both has also been charged with assisting unlawful immigration. A third man, 18, from Sudan, was arrested earlier this week and has been bailed pending further inquiries. The vessel got into trouble early on Tuesday morning after leaving Wimereux in northern France, and police witnessed people entering the water from the overcrowded boat. It was one of several small boats which left France at about 03:00 local time. Some 49 people were rescued but 58 others opted to remain in the boat and continue towards the UK, the coastguard said in a statement.