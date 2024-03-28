South Sudan schools to reopen from April 2nd as heatwave subsides

South Sudan's government on Tuesday (Mar. 26) said schools will reopen from April 2nd following a two-week closure due to extreme heat across the country.

The health and education ministries said temperatures were expected to steadily drop with the rainy season set to begin in the coming days.

During the heat wave last week, the country registered temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius.

Teachers have been urged to minimize playground activities to early morning or indoors, ventilate classrooms, provide water during school time and monitor children for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng singled out Northern Bahr El-Ghazel, Warrap, Unity and Upper Nile states as the most affected areas.

Higher learning institutions have remained open.

Some schools in rural areas also have continued despite warning frm authorities that any school found open during that time would have its registration withdrawn.

South Sudan in recent years has experienced adverse effects of the climate crisis, with extreme heat, drought and record-breaking rains and floods.