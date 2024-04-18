Welcome to Africanews

Tanzanian president in Turkey for 5-day state visit

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Tanzania

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been welcomed in Ankara by her Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The five-day state visit is the first by a Tanzanian leader to Turkey in 14 years and is expected to focus on bilateral relations and improving cooperation between the two countries.

Hassan, who is accompanied by a business delegation, will also attend a conference aimed at expanding the scope of investment and markets for her country’s agricultural products.

They are also expected to discuss improving Tanzania’s trade balance with Turkey, with Hassan on Thursday saying that trade volumes between the two countries has surged in recent years.

The two leaders are also expected to sign eight cooperation agreements and discuss current global and regional issues.

Hassan’s visit to Turkey runs from 17-21 April.

