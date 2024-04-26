Namibia: Tourists pose naked at Big Daddy Dune in Namib Desert, Govt expresses anger

Namibian officials have expressed outrage after tourists were photographed posing naked at one of the country's iconic attractions, the Big Daddy dune in the Namib Desert.

Visitors, who were appalled by the behavior, have called for action against the individuals involved. Unnamed foreigners involved in the incident may face consequences, including potential blacklisting from Namibia's parks, according to a spokesperson from the tourism ministry.

Kenneth Nependa, vice-chairperson of the Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations, expressed dismay, stating that such behavior tarnishes Namibia's reputation and could attract tourists with disrespectful attitudes.

"The actions observed are deeply concerning and reflect poorly on Namibia," Mr. Nependa emphasized, highlighting that the Big Daddy dune is not only a tourist attraction but also a place for families to enjoy.

The identities of the tourists involved in the incident remain unknown, as do the individuals responsible for capturing the photos and video footage. Authorities have yet to respond to inquiries about the tourists' identities.

Romeo Muyunda, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, condemned the behavior as "extremely shocking" and emphasized that it constitutes public indecency, punishable by Namibian law.

"Tourists must adhere to the laws and regulations of the places they visit," Mr. Muyunda stressed, noting that the tourists had left the country before authorities could take action.

He urged Namibians to report violations of park regulations promptly to ensure swift enforcement.

However, some social media users have defended the tourists' actions, arguing that sunbathing naked is harmless.