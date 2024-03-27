Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Schools to reopen in South Sudan after two weeks of extreme heat

Schools to reopen in South Sudan after two weeks of extreme heat
Children gather for the morning assembly at the Marol academy in southern Sudan on 5 November 2010.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Anonymous/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Sudan

South Sudan's government on Tuesday said schools will reopen next week following a two-week closure due to extreme heat across the country.

The health and education ministries said temperatures were expected to steadily drop with the rainy season set to begin in the coming days.

South Sudan in recent years has experienced adverse effects of climate change, with extreme heat, flooding and drought reported during different seasons.

During the heat wave last week, the country registered temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

Teachers have been urged to minimize playground activities to early morning or indoors, ventilate classrooms, provide water during school time and monitor children for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng singled out Northern Bahr El-Ghazel, Warrap, Unity and Upper Nile states as the most affected areas.

Higher learning institutions have remained open.

Some schools in rural areas also have continued despite a warning from the education ministry.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..