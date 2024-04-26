Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya: 44 people die due to flooding

As a result of the deluge, Kenya's domestic railroad operations have been suspended and highways in some areas have been temporarily closed.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

Kenya

Kenya is experiencing heavy rain that has disrupted normal business across the country, resulting in the destruction of property and the loss of 44 lives so far, said Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

According to the KRCS, the downpours have affected the life of about 60,000 people.

In the Mathare slums of Nairobi, the country's capital, residents -- mostly low-income earners -- found themselves stranded in their homes due to severe flooding on Wednesday following an overnight rainstorm.

As a result of the deluge, Kenya's domestic railroad operations have been suspended and highways in some areas have been temporarily closed.

The Kenya Meteorological Department predicted that rainfall will persist across various regions of the country, with heavy downpours on their way.

Kenya said on Thursday that it had stepped up emergency measures to respond to flooding in various parts of the country caused by the ongoing heavy rain.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..