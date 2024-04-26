Kenya: 44 people die due to flooding

Kenya is experiencing heavy rain that has disrupted normal business across the country, resulting in the destruction of property and the loss of 44 lives so far, said Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

According to the KRCS, the downpours have affected the life of about 60,000 people.

In the Mathare slums of Nairobi, the country's capital, residents -- mostly low-income earners -- found themselves stranded in their homes due to severe flooding on Wednesday following an overnight rainstorm.

As a result of the deluge, Kenya's domestic railroad operations have been suspended and highways in some areas have been temporarily closed.

The Kenya Meteorological Department predicted that rainfall will persist across various regions of the country, with heavy downpours on their way.

Kenya said on Thursday that it had stepped up emergency measures to respond to flooding in various parts of the country caused by the ongoing heavy rain.