Kenya and Central African Republic strengthen ties

Kenya’s President William Ruto made a 24-hour visit to the Central African Republic on the weekend, holding talks in Bangui with President Faustin Archange Touadera.

It was the first time a Kenyan head of state had visited the country and Touadera thanked him for coming to Bangui.

"It is a real honour for the Central African Republic and opens up good prospects for cooperation between our two countries. I think this is the first time that a Kenyan president has visited the CAR, and I don't think it will be the last,” he said.

Accompanied by his wife, President Ruto praised efforts by President Touadera to bring about a gradual return to peace in the country that has been plagued by conflict since 2013.

"Under your leadership we have seen stability, we have seen peace and we are witnessing progress. And for that, your excellency, on behalf of the people of our region, I want to say congratulations, and you have my support,” he said.

During the unprecedented 24-hour visit, Ruto paid tribute to the resilience of the people of the Central African Republic, and said he hoped this was the start of a genuine rapprochement, building cooperation that benefited both countries.

“This inaugural visit opens a big door for us to explore the possibilities that exist between Kenya and the Central African Republic,” he said.

“As you have said correctly, we have huge potential in agriculture, and I have agreed with you that we are going to work with our farmers, bring agricultural experts to work with your people here, for technology transfer."

Kenya is also expected to make a major contribution to the CAR in terms of energy transition.