Ugandan becomes first black woman to visit all countries in the world

Uganda’s Jessica Nabongo has become the first black woman to visit all 195 countries in the world.

Nabongo, whose Ugandan parents emigrated to the United States, was born in the Detroit City of Michigan state. She uses both her Ugandan and American passports.

Having started travelling at the age of six, Nabongo who is now 34, made history on Sunday when she arrived in the last country on her list, Seychelles.

This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!

And it’s official… Jessica Nabongo aka TheCMIYC becomes the first documented black woman to visit every country in the world as well as the first Ugandan. ???Welcome to #Seychelles, the 195th country!! Stay tuned for my story for outsidemagazine. pic.twitter.com/MmDBH2QONm — Alexandra Talty (@taltywrites) October 6, 2019

The travel entrepreneur uses her Instagram account to share her experience and tip her followers who have a desire to venture out of their comfort zones.

Nabongo, who travelled to Seychelles with over 50 friends and family, took to social media to thank her community of followers.

‘‘So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!!’‘

Nabongo only decided to take on the goal of visiting all the countries in the world in 2017. At the time, she had travelled to 60 countries.She has consequently visited 135 countries in just two and a half years.

ALSO

READ

Highlights from Africa

Nabongo’s journey across the world has not been without awesome experiences on the African continent, from visiting her family in Uganda, to experiencing unexpected kindness in South Africa, and a trip in Mali that started out as terrible and ended up being a fantastic experience.