Ugandan becomes first black woman to visit all countries in the world

Uganda
Uganda’s Jessica Nabongo has become the first black woman to visit all 195 countries in the world.
Nabongo, whose Ugandan parents emigrated to the United States, was born in the Detroit City of Michigan state. She uses both her Ugandan and American passports.
Having started travelling at the age of six, Nabongo who is now 34, made history on Sunday when she arrived in the last country on her list, Seychelles.
The travel entrepreneur uses her Instagram account to share her experience and tip her followers who have a desire to venture out of their comfort zones.
Nabongo, who travelled to Seychelles with over 50 friends and family, took to social media to thank her community of followers.
‘‘So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!!’‘
Nabongo only decided to take on the goal of visiting all the countries in the world in 2017. At the time, she had travelled to 60 countries.She has consequently visited 135 countries in just two and a half years.ALSO READ:Shaping tourism using travel blogs
Highlights from Africa
Nabongo’s journey across the world has not been without awesome experiences on the African continent, from visiting her family in Uganda, to experiencing unexpected kindness in South Africa, and a trip in Mali that started out as terrible and ended up being a fantastic experience.
Welcome to Algeria ??!!! Country 193 of 195!! Algeria is the biggest country in Africa, claiming the title after South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Algiers, the stunning capital perched on the Mediterranean Sea is dotted with French colonial architecture – balcony fronted flats with large windows, and remnants of the Ottoman empire in the casbah. Here I am standing in front of city hall and you will see Arabic with Amzigh, an indigenous script below. Most Algerians can trace their lineage to one of five major tribes still easily identifiable today. For some, getting a visa to Algeria can be difficult and take a lot of time. I’m the visa whisperer so with a little persistence and convincing I was able to get mine faster than anticipated. If you want to visit Algeria definitely get in touch with
fancyellow_travel_algeria because they can help make the process very smooth and their guides are amazing! Have you heard of Algeria? Visited? Is it on your bucket list? #catchmeinalgeria
Back home in Detroit!! I love being home because it gives me a chance to slow down and I also get to pay closer attention to and have more control over what I am eating. When traveling I keep some core commitments in place like drinking at least 2 liters of water and not eating too much sugar, fried foods or meat, this helps me keep up with my nutrition and now with
8fit I have an additional tool in my toolbox! 8fit is a great companion for your wellness journey because beyond tracking your fitness goals and offering great workouts they have recipes too!!
8fit has quick easy and delicious recipes that can be adjusted to local cuisines, so shopping is a breeze no matter which country you are in. The8fit team is giving away free yearly access to 8fit Pro, to join the giveaway followers need to download the app and activate the trial to take part in the challenge. To enter the giveaway post your favorite recipe from the app and tag both me and
8fit in the post! Can’t wait to see what you make! Today I made the peanut butter and banana smoothie for breakfast! Speaking of smoothies, what is your go to smoothie recipe? #8fitfortravel #ad
Black stars and kente cloth! Welcome to Ghana ??!! Country 29 of 195. I first came to Ghana by road for New Year’s Eve back in 2010/2011 when I was living in Benin. The road trip was loooooong but discovering Ghana was worth it. I fell in love with it then and although this was a short layover, it affirmed my love for the country. I can’t wait to return again when I have more time to hang out and explore. The best part about Ghana is definitely it’s people!!! Which country has the nicest people? ?
destinationafrica.project #catchmeinghana
Uganda meets Guinea-Bissau! I facetimed one of my close friends today and she said “Where are you? Oh you must be in Africa, you’ve got your Africa glow!” My love for this continent knows no bounds. No matter which country I’m in I feel the kinship, whether over a cold beer or new local dish, whether hanging out in rural villages or enjoying the lap of luxury on safari, Africa gets me. I have now seen 75% of the countries on the continent and I cannot wait! Only 14 countries left. For the Africans born abroad, have you always considered yourself African? I realized I used to always say I’m Ugandan but now there feels like the global African community is moving forward hand in hand #africaisthefuture ??♀️ and now I find myself referring to an African identity rather than Uganda specifically. Let’s talk about it! Am I alone in this thinking? Guinea-Bissau Wrap Up: I had planned to go to the Bijagos islands but unfortunately it was too costly for my budget so I hung around in the capital then took an epic road trip through the countryside. If you only speak English, it would be very hard to travel in this country. With French or Portuguese you will be fine, though more people speak Creole than Portuguese. Total spent: $762.53 #catchmeinguineabissau
I travel on purpose! What if everyone in the world was living on purpose? How could we change the world? The most powerful, deep-seated, and enduring motivator is the Power of Purpose. Today is the International Day of Purpose!! For me living on purpose is about making deliberate choices everyday of my life. To live my life actively rather than passively and to be the most authentic and beautiful version of myself. For my geography nerds out there, this video was shot on the Equator, very close to the Prime Meridian. It’s the closest that you can be to 0 degrees North and 0 degrees East. We were just 6 degrees from the Prime Meridian! Also, São Tomé is insanely stunning!! How do you plan to live on purpose? Join me and the #DayofPurpose team by sharing what purpose means to you and how you plan to ignite change. Shot on my
djiglobal Mavic Air Drone ? Alive - Chase and Status featuringmrjacobbanks #catchmeinsaotomeandprincipe
04:29
