Zamalek, Generation Foot case pending before CAF

The Cairo Zamalek and Generation Foot have been invited to the draw of the Champions League groups by CAF which has not yet given its verdict on the dispute between the two clubs.

In this week’s Football Planet, the African Champions League and the Zamalek-Generation Football case. CAF’s verdict is expected in the coming days if not weeks, as the two protagonists were placed in the pot for the seedings in the draw for the tournament’s group stage on Wednesday in Cairo.

The Senegalese side are demanding to be declared winners of the tie, but Zamalek’s club president Mortada Mansour has threatened “FIFA’s General Delegate for Africa”, Senegalese Fatma Samoura.

Also on the menu was the draw for the CAN U-23 Egypt 2019. And it promises excitements. Two groups with 8 teams harboring ambitions of glory and booking a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games next year. We will be talking to Ghana’s Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko about their.

And then Sadio Mané who continues to make history. In his 100th matches in the English Premier League he scored his 50th goal for his club Liverpool. The Senegalese striker is living a dream come true with the Merseyside club happy o have him in their fold.