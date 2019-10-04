Doing Business 2020: 5 African countries in shortlist [Business Africa]

Five African countries are among the best economies in the world in terms of improving the business climate, according to the 2020 Doing Business Ranking.

These are the 20 economies that have improved their business environment the most over the past 12 months.

The countries, like 15 others, were judged on the basis of several reforms, including competitiveness and the strategy put in place to achieve it.

It should be noted that this list is preliminary and will be reduced to 10 when Doing Business 2020 is launched on 24 October.

Hevea production: Ivorian ambitions

Côte d’Ivoire has embarked on a vast emergency plan which aims to train 60,000 new bleeders to compensate for the current shortage of rubber sap harvesters.

The country, which purposes to produce more than one million tons of this resource in 2020, now has an estimated production of 60%. Côte d’Ivoire wants to consolidate its position as the leading producer in Africa, despite the drop in world rubber prices, which have been divided by five in three years.