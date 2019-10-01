Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Over 50,000 farms abandoned by farmers in Nigeria- group says [Morning Call]

Over 50,000 farms abandoned by farmers in Nigeria- group says [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

And now to Nigeria where Farmers, especially those on large-scale, are now keeping away from their farms owing to the activities of kidnappers. A farmers pressure group that champions the course of farmers All Nigerian farmers say, owing to the threat, over 50,000 farmers have abandoned their farms in north east Nigeria only.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..