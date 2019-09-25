Welcome to Africanews

Hospitals in Rwanda run Ebola response drills in case of an outbreak

Rwandan hospitals held ebola response drills on Tuesday as the virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo keeps the region on high alert.

King Faisal Hospital, Kigali (KFH), Kibagabaga and Masaka district hospitals conducted the simulation exercise in preparations for a possible spread of the ebola virus from neighbouring DRC, reports KTPress

The report interviewed Dr Emmy Agabe Nkusi, the lead doctor at King Faisal Hospital, who said the Medical Simulation Exercise tested Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) medical service personnel and other stakeholders on the readiness and general conduct during a probable Ebola outbreak in Rwanda.

As the country prepares for possible infections, the country is able to provide accessible healthcare to atleast 90 percent of its population according to President Kagame speech at the the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly.

(Picture courtesy KTPress)

