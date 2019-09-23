Gabon gets UN fund to keep forests [The Morning Call]

In an effort to fight climate change, the United Nations has announced Gabon will become the first African country to be paid with international funds to preserve its forests.

The US$150 million deal will be awarded to Gabon for “both reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and degradation, and absorptions of carbon dioxide by natural forests.

For the Central African Forest Initiative, it will be the first time that an African nation will be rewarded by other countries for protecting the forests that the entire planet depends on.

It should be noted that Gabon has been a leader in Central Africa in preserving its rainforests, creating 13 national parks since 2000 that cover around 11 percent of the country.