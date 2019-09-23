CAR militia suspects charged with war crimes [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Two alleged former rebel leaders in the Central African Republic heard details of war crimes accusations against them on Thursday at the International Criminal Court.
Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, a former prominent figure of the African Football Association and Alfred Yekatom, a former politician, are accused of participating in a plan to target Muslims thought to support the Seleka Christian dominated militia and committing crimes including extermination, persecution, murder, torture and intentional attacks on civilians.
They now await to find out if the ICC judges will proceed with their case.
01:14
ICC to rule on DRC war victims compensation
00:52
Don't stop investigating war crimes in DRC: Mukwege urges ICC
01:18
ICC to rule on DRC warlord Ntaganda case on July 8th
Go to video
U.S. slaps visa ban on ICC prosecutor, Gambia's Fatou Bensouda
Go to video
Zambia opposition to report president Lungu at ICC
Go to video
Belgium to take in Gbagbo