Reforesting Ivory Coast through Seedballs [Inspire Africa]

On this episode we see a flight simulator built by a Congolese pilot together with some secondary school students from Brazaville. Then we head to Kenya to hear about the work of a team of innovators that have an invention to help reduce breast cancer deaths. And, we conclude by speaking with Sarah Traboulsi an Ivorian entrepreneur with a vision for reforesting her country’s environment.

