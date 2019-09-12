Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Republic of Congo: Investing in Africa forum [The Morning Call]

Republic of Congo: Investing in Africa forum [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The Fifth Investing in Africa forum that kicked off on Tuesday in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo with a focus on leveraging Partnerships for Economic diversification and Job Creation in African Economies.

At the opening ceremony, African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the issues the forum is addressing are critical to increase investment into Africa.

Heads of states in attendance DR Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic, João Lourenço of Angola, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and host of the event president Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

The topics on the agenda of this forum meant to promote cooperation between China and Africa are: human capital development, digital revolution, innovation and the new service economy and public and private partnerships and investment climate.

According to the organisers, of the 602 people taking part at the forum, 52% represent the private sector, 35% from the public sector and 13% from the multilateral sector.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..