Republic of Congo: Investing in Africa forum [The Morning Call]

The Fifth Investing in Africa forum that kicked off on Tuesday in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo with a focus on leveraging Partnerships for Economic diversification and Job Creation in African Economies.

At the opening ceremony, African Union chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the issues the forum is addressing are critical to increase investment into Africa.

Heads of states in attendance DR Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic, João Lourenço of Angola, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and host of the event president Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

The topics on the agenda of this forum meant to promote cooperation between China and Africa are: human capital development, digital revolution, innovation and the new service economy and public and private partnerships and investment climate.

According to the organisers, of the 602 people taking part at the forum, 52% represent the private sector, 35% from the public sector and 13% from the multilateral sector.