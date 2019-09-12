Cameroon discovers 300 mining sites [Business Africa]

Cameroon has discovered 300 new mineral mines across the ten regions of this Central African nation. Sapphire, zinc, rare earth, uranium, nickel and manganese are among the rich minerals discovered in a project funded by the World Bank. According to the Cameroonian Minister for Mines and Technological development, the country has increased potential for mineral resources.

And Zimbabweans have decried harsh living conditions. Motorists have had to queue up to fuel their cars over fuel shortages across the Southern African nation. Small and Medium scale enterprises on the other hand, are frustrated in transacting their day-to-day businesses. The introduction of a bond note to check Zimbabwe’s multi-currency system, is yet to help as residents lack trust in the bond notes.

Ignatius Annor has more on this week’s edition of Business Africa.